Royal Bank of Canada Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $21.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.