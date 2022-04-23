Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,600

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,545.77.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

