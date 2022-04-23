Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($4.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.01) and the lowest is ($5.37). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($4.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $140,577,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,308. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

