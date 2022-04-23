Royce & Associates LP Acquires 155,489 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 155,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.67% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 654,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

