Royce & Associates LP Acquires 59,458 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.48% of FormFactor worth $88,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $36.49. 283,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,393. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

