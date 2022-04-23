Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.15% of Landstar System worth $78,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 475,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

