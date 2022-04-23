Royce & Associates LP Has $122.09 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the quarter. Innospec comprises 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.48% of Innospec worth $122,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 115,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

