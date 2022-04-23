Royce & Associates LP Has $14.43 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $20.37. 868,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

