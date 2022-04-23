Royce & Associates LP Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.14% of International General Insurance worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. 44,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,917. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

