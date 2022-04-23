Royce & Associates LP Has $16.46 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.98% of Avaya worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avaya by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,679,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

