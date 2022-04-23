Royce & Associates LP Has $17.11 Million Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.23% of Glatfelter worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.46. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

