Royce & Associates LP Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.91% of Rent-A-Center worth $28,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 706,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,138. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.