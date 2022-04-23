Royce & Associates LP Has $30.86 Million Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.94% of IES worth $30,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IES by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IES by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 18,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.24. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

