Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.91% of NVE worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.14. 28,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 52.91% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.