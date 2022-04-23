Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,391 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.93% of Repay worth $32,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Repay by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Repay by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Repay by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

