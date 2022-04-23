Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.28% of nLIGHT worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LASR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 369,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,211. The company has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.