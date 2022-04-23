Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,996 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.97% of Hub Group worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

