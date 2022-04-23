Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,180 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.26% of Ares Management worth $60,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 959,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,325. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.