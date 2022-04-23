Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,911,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.38% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

BVS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 388,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,204. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $977.78 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 over the last 90 days.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

