Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of IntriCon worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in IntriCon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IntriCon by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 55,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

