Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.11% of FRP worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FRP by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 940 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

