Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.44% of Ultra Clean worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 252,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,280. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

