Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

JBLU stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 11,459,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,665,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.