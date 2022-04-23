Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,434. The company has a market capitalization of $440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

