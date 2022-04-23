Royce & Associates LP Sells 18,967 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.57% of Valmont Industries worth $83,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.20. 179,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,244. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

