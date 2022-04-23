Royce & Associates LP Sells 204,176 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.46% of Compass Diversified worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 326,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

