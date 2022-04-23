Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,132 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.44% of Standard Motor Products worth $74,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $127,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 50,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,771. The company has a market capitalization of $937.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

