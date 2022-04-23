Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,725 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 460,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 850,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.