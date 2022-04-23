Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,666 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.54% of PROG worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.8% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 527,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

