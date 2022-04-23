Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.88% of Air Lease worth $94,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 570,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,835. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

