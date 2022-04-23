Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,389. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 237,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

