Ryo Currency Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2,878.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,857.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.38 or 0.07439870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00266990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00792785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.19 or 0.00680382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00087950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00391775 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,512,751 coins and its circulating supply is 37,395,439 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.