SafeCapital One Day Volume Hits $10.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. SafeCapital has a market cap of $7,453.93 and $10.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

