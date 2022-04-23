SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,789.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $2,789.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

