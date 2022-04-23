SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0019

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $41,800.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,575,658 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.