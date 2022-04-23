Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $152,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.99. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

