Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $26.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.03 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

