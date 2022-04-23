Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Plans $1.80 Annual Dividend

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.7968 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

