Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.10.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

