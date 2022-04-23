Schiavi & Co LLC Buys Shares of 11,890 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 0.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

CEF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.13. 665,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,871. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

