Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 2,854,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,913,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.