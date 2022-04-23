Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 302,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

