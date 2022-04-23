Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

