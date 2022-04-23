Seedify.fund Market Cap Hits $90.26 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00009293 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $90.26 million and $3.02 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

