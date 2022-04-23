ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $471.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

