ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 348,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 508,431 shares of company stock valued at $609,041. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.