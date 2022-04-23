Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($8.26).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 605.50 ($7.88). 352,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,690. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.70).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

