Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 196,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

