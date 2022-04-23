Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

SHLX opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

