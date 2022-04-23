Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

